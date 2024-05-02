Tampa restaurant damaged by massive fire

(NBC) - Hillsborough County fire crews battled a massive fire at a Tampa restaurant early Thursday.

The fire broke out at Cody's Original Roadhouse around 5 a.m.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews tried to attack the fire inside the restaurant, but it got worse.

So they switched to elevated water streams pouring down from truck companies.

They fought the fire for more than an hour.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.