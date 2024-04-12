Brush fire near Colorado River
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was a brush fire at the Colorado River near the area of the Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort.
No word on the cause of the fire.
KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking story.
