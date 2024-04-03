Hotel fire detour traffic in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire in Gila Bend Wednesday evening was seen for miles and caused traffic to be detoured off the main drag.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. The old Pay Less Inn was engulfed in flames.

The building is located near the Space Age restaurant. Traffic was rerouted from Pima Street, which is the main connecting road from Interstate 8 to Highway 85.

Heavy smoke was seen throughout the area, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.