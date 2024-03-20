Skip to Content
House in Utah explodes, authorities determining if people were inside

today at 7:54 AM
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A house exploded in American Fork Utah early Wednesday morning, destroying the duplex, according to American Fork Police.

As of 8:00am Eastern, crews had extinguished the resulting fire but were still working to determine if anyone was inside at the time of the blast.

American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul said structure assessment was still being completed before investigators could begin fully searching the premises.

Both Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were seen at the location, though it wasn't immediately known if the respective utilities played any part in the home's eruption.

It wasn't immediately known if any neighboring property was damaged or if residents in the area experienced any sort of gas or electricity interruptions.

