Fire inside jail quickly put out

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - No inmates were injured after a fire at a jail in San Luis, Mexico.

The fire happened Tuesday night right before midnight.

It started at a piñata shop inside the jail.

Firefighters had control of it within 30 minutes.

The San Luis Fire Department said the building was not next to the inmate population.

"The fire happened in two rooms made of wood, the shop was away from the inmate's population. Some boxes and paper items were also burned," said Commander Noe Gonzalez, a San Luis volunteer for the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Activities inside the jail went back to normal.

No word on what caused the fire.