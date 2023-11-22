Skip to Content
Fires

Fire inside jail quickly put out

By ,
today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:32 PM

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - No inmates were injured after a fire at a jail in San Luis, Mexico.

The fire happened Tuesday night right before midnight.

It started at a piñata shop inside the jail.

Firefighters had control of it within 30 minutes.

The San Luis Fire Department said the building was not next to the inmate population.

"The fire happened in two rooms made of wood, the shop was away from the inmate's population. Some boxes and paper items were also burned," said Commander Noe Gonzalez, a San Luis volunteer for the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Activities inside the jail went back to normal.

No word on what caused the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content