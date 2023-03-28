Bathroom fire damages apartment unit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bathroom in an apartment unit catches on fire due to a bag of dirty clothes soiled with cooking grease and oil early Tuesday morning.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) received the apartment fire report shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Firefighters found the fire in the bathroom of an apartment unit at First Avenue Apartments said YFD.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the unit it began in mentioned YFD.

The occupant was not home when the fire happened.

YFD says the apartment unit sustained heavy fire damage and was not able to be reoccupied.

Since the power to the apartment had to be secured, the neighboring apartment was not able to be reoccupied either said YFD.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced occupants, one occupant from a neighboring apartment was evaluated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital said YFD.

There were no other injuries.