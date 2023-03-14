Skip to Content
Five people die in fatal fire in San Luis

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Four children and a mother lost their lives in a fire in San Luis, Mexico.

The fire department over there said it happened on Sunday, March 12 around 3 a.m.

The children were from five to seven years old.

The woman who died was the mother of the two children.

The aunt of the other two children says she's still recovering from the tragedy.

"I got up very fast, frightened, the only thing i saw was the fire.. we are very sad, it’s something we can’t assimilate, what we experienced was very hard very, very hard," said Luz Del Carmen Olivarria, fire victim's aunt.

Three people were safely rescued but unfortunately, the fire spread so quickly, firefighters were not able to rescue the other five victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Abraham Retana

