Skip to Content
Fires
By
today at 11:09 AM
Published 12:06 PM

South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds

Yuma Fire Department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street.

Through a press release, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 6:00pm.

When the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) arrived, they found light smoke coming from the residence.

From there, firefighters then located a fire burning inside of a kitchen and they quickly extinguished it.

YFD also kept the fire from causing more damage to the house.

Not only that, the owners of the house discovered the fire and were able to escape without injury.

However, the house did not have any working smoke alarms.

Overall, the YFD determined the cause of the fire was a result of unattended cooking.

While the house remains without repairs, the homeowners were able to stay with neighbors.

To read more about this, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Fires
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content