Skip to Content
Wildfires
By
Published 6:29 AM

Firefighters making improvements on Fawn Fire

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The fawn fire continues to burn in northern California which burned more than 130 structures.

Crews say it has caused a lot of destruction to homes, at one point, the fire threatened at least 9,000 buildings, but that number dropped to just over 2,300 .

The fawn fire sparked on September 22. A 30-year-old woman was arrested for intentionally starting the fire.

Since then, it has scorched 8,559 acres as of Monday and is 45% contained.

Light rain is predicted, and fire officials say they will begin taking advantage of the calmer weather to conduct back burns.

News / State & Regional News
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content