Firefighters making improvements on Fawn Fire

Wildfires

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The fawn fire continues to burn in northern California which burned more than 130 structures.

Crews say it has caused a lot of destruction to homes, at one point, the fire threatened at least 9,000 buildings, but that number dropped to just over 2,300 .

The fawn fire sparked on September 22. A 30-year-old woman was arrested for intentionally starting the fire.

Since then, it has scorched 8,559 acres as of Monday and is 45% contained.

Light rain is predicted, and fire officials say they will begin taking advantage of the calmer weather to conduct back burns.