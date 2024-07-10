FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Dangerous heat continues through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong high pressure will allow extreme heat to persist across the region for the next few days, where temperatures will continue to trend 10 degrees or higher above normal.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will stay in effect as extremely hot temperatures continue to impact the Desert Southwest.

An Excessive Heat WARNING will remain in effect until Friday for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

Make sure to practice heat safety all hours of the day to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest through Wednesday because of the hot temperatures creating elevated ozone levels (smog).

I'm tracking very hot conditions and watching for possible record temperatures through the rest of the workweek.

Moisture will start to creep in later this week, but by the weekend, it will be stickier with greater chances for rain along with cooler temperatures.