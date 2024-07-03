FIRST ALERT: Tracking extreme and record heat for the Desert Southwest Thursday-Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An unseasonably strong dome of high pressure continues to strengthen and build into the Desert Southwest bringing intense heat for the next several days where temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal.

Right now, the Desert Southwest is under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare us for this big incoming heat wave, which will turn into First Alert ACTION DAYS Thursday-Tuesday.

Major to extreme heat risks will be a concern, which could lead to heat-related illnesses if we aren't practicing heat safety.

An Excessive Heat WARNING remains in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest NOW until 8 p.m. TUESDAY.

Yuma County has been upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that will go into effect 10 a.m. Thursday- 8 p.m. Tuesday.

I am also tracking record heat for daily high and low temperatures in the days ahead.

Some days will be closer than others, but it very possible to tie or break new records.

High temperatures will start to approach near the 120 mark starting Friday and into early next week.

First Alert Action Days will be in effect for several days in a row for hot afternoons and very warm nights, giving no break from this brutal heat.