FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat through the week with sweltering days still on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another hot day, and there's an Air Quality Alert in effect until 8 p.m. TONIGHT due to high levels of ozone (smog) from the hot temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the Desert Southwest bringing in hotter and more intense heat through the week.

Major to extreme heat risks will be a concern, which could lead to heat-related illnesses if we aren't practicing heat safety.

An Excessive Heat WARNING remains in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest and has been extended until 8 p.m. TUESDAY.

Yuma County is also under an Excessive Heat WATCH starting Thursday.

High temperatures will start to approach near the 120 mark starting Friday and into early next week.

Right now, the Desert Southwest is under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare for this big heat wave in the days ahead, which will turn into First Alert ACTION DAYS Thursday-Tuesday.