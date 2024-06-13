Family speaks out during trial of Yuma man killed by two men

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men were back in court and charged for the second hearing of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed.

Ruiz's family gave a statement at the hearing, saying 23-year-old Cody Meier and the victim were close friends since they were young.

Now they want justice to be served.

Meier originally told Yuma police he was cleaning his shotgun Monday afternoon when it accidentally went off and killed Ruiz.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Angel Campa, turned himself in later that night, saying he was the one who recklessly handled the rifle that shot ruiz before running away.

Both men were appointed defense attorneys.

“The court finds that the defendant is indigent and unable to retain council therefore the court is appointing the public defender’s office to appoint the defendant in this matter," said Judge Pro Tem Nohemy Echavarria.

Campa is now being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond while Meier’s bond stayed the same at $50,000 cash.

“We’re going to wave the formal reading of the complaint and ask the court to leave the bond as set,” said Richard Parks, who is apart of the Public Defenders Office.

Both men are expected to be back in court later this month.

“Your next court date is June 21 at 4 p.m. it’s called a preliminary hearing," said Judge Echavarria.

The victim's family is expecting to set up a vigil and also has a gofundme where you can go donate to the family here.