Tracking hotter temperatures in the days ahead

June 10, 2024 10:46 PM
Published 3:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Highs are closer to our seasonal averages June 10, but temperatures are still trending above normal.

Excessive Heat will rejoin as early as June 11 for parts of our region, the Desert Southwest isn't included, but we will have hotter than normal temperatures.

Evenings will still be warm, but cooler than the afternoons, lows by the morning of June 11 will be in the low and mid-70s.

Expect temperatures to heat up by the middle of the week as high pressure builds back into the region, bringing back our highs around 110.

Also, tracking mostly clear skies and dry conditions along with stronger winds later in the week.

Melissa Zaremba

