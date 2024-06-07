First Alert ACTION DAY: Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m.

UMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION Day is in effect again today through tonight for the hotter temperatures that could increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Yuma County and for portions of Imperial County through 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

Our current ridge of high pressure will shift toward the east, giving us a break from excessive heat for the weekend.

However, I am also tracking higher moisture levels, which will bring in slightly humid conditions and trending our dew points in the 50s mainly in the mornings and evenings.

Breezy conditions will be expected across the Desert Southwest this evening and through the weekend with gusts 20-30 MPH.

For the weekend we will see passing clouds with slightly cooler conditions, but temperatures will still be warmer than normal.