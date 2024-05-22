Skip to Content
Temperatures staying near normal with breezy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Typical afternoon and evening springtime breeziness will continue into the weekend, with the highest wind speeds and blowing dust expected on Friday. 

Seasonable temperatures will continue through the work week.

A weak weather system will move through later this week which will bring back stronger winds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic, with highs in the upper 80s and even mid-90s through the weekend. 

Dry, sunny, and warm conditions will persist, but temperatures will heat up and back to the triple-digits early next week.

