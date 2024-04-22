IDF Intelligence Chief resigns over Hamas attack

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Israeli Military Intelligence Chief has resigned over his “leadership responsibility” for the Hamas-led October 7 attacks into southern Israel, which led to the killing of 1,200 people and another 250 kidnapped.

Major General Aharon Haliva is the first senior military figure to step down over the Hamas attacks on October 7, which was the deadliest day for Israel since its founding.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the news Monday morning, thanking him for his 38 years of service.