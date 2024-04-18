Warm and breezy for Friday with even warmer days for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak lower pressure system moves through the Desert Southwest for the next couple of days bringing in cloudier skies and breezier conditions.

Stronger winds will be expected the next couple of evenings across the area with gusts 20-30 MPH, expect gustier winds and possible dust mainly on Friday night.

Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected through early next week.

Daily afternoon high temperatures will continue to trend in the low to mid-90s through the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to heat up into the mid to upper 90s Sunday and Monday with some areas potentially approaching 100 degrees.