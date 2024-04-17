U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes gather at NBC TODAY Plaza ahead of Paris Olympic Games

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes gather Wednesday morning at NBC TODAY Plaza in New York to mark 100 days left to the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

U.S. Olympians and Olympic hopeful athletes are in New York this week for the three-day Team USA Media Summit.

Returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2017, the summit features some 100 athletes, as well as us Olympic leadership, expert Team USA service providers, and more.

The Summer Olympics will bring together 10,500 olympic athletes from 206 countries, while just weeks later paris will play host to 4,400 paralympic athletes.

USA Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill spoke about the selection of the top American basketball players for the squad as Team USA goes for its fifth-straight Olympic gold.