The 90s are here to stay with even warmer days still to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is NOW in effect through tonight due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Warm temperatures can lead to elevated ozone levels, which are likely to result in poor air quality during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures are going to continue to stay warm where highs will trend about 5-10 degrees above normal for the days to come.

A quick trough will move through on Thursday, which will bring stronger winds and more clouds to our area.

It will become breezier starting Thursday afternoon across the Desert Southwest, thankfully nothing overly gusty, but gusts could peak at 20-30 MPH.

Breezy conditions will be possible in Imperial County again on Friday night.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the next several days, but a bigger warm-up is still on the way.

Sunday and Monday we have the potential to reach highs in the triple digits for the first time this year.