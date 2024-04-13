UConn fans celebrate teams win with a victory parade and rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - UConn Men's Basketball celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and rally in Hartfort, Connecticut Saturday.

Thousands of UConn fans and the governor attended the rally that kicked off just before noon outside of the XL Center.

The team arrived on a decorated double decker bus before exiting to the stage where excited fans waited to cheer them on.

The Huskies securing their sixth national title with this championship win.

Players, coaches and other guests gave speeches as the team interacted with the crowd. UConn's head coach Dan Hurley saying a three-peat already in his view.