UConn fans celebrate teams win with a victory parade and rally
HARTFORD, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - UConn Men's Basketball celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and rally in Hartfort, Connecticut Saturday.
Thousands of UConn fans and the governor attended the rally that kicked off just before noon outside of the XL Center.
The team arrived on a decorated double decker bus before exiting to the stage where excited fans waited to cheer them on.
The Huskies securing their sixth national title with this championship win.
Players, coaches and other guests gave speeches as the team interacted with the crowd. UConn's head coach Dan Hurley saying a three-peat already in his view.
"Everywhere we went this year, every arena we went into , on the road MSG, Brooklyn, Boston, and Phoenix. We said the same thing every time we walked into the arena. We always said, The champs are here, right the champs are here. The champs are here today in Hartford with the best fans in the world, right. Basketball capitol of the world, Storrs, Connecticut. Back-to-back champs...Back-to-back champs. Some of the greatest players to ever wear the uniform, right some of the greatest players to ever wear the UConn uniform are up here. And then next year, we go for the three peat, Let's Go!"Dan Hurley, UConn head coach