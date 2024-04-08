Turning up the heat by the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest got a partial view of the Total Solar Eclipse earlier today, take a look below.

The next Total Solar Eclipse in the United States won't be until August 23rd, 2044.

Another fast-moving weather system sweeps through the area today, which will result in breezier conditions.

Gustier winds will start to move in tonight for Imperial County and move over to Yuma County tomorrow where the highest gusts of 20-35 MPH are expected.

A strong high pressure will then quickly move into the Desert Southwest during the middle part of the week gradually warming our temperatures above normal by Wednesday.

Daytime highs will make their way to the 90s and the warmest day of the week is looking on Thursday with temperatures closer to the mid-90 mark.

Don't forget about heat safety especially, if you plan on spending any time outdoors by drinking plenty of water, taking shade breaks, and wearing loose and light-colored clothing.