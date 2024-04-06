Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cole Brings Plenty, 1923 actor, found dead

By , ,
today at 4:03 PM
Published 4:19 PM

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kans. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An actor who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, was found dead in Kansas on Friday.

Police had been looking for 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty since Sunday in connection with a domestic violence case.

Johnson County Kansas Sheriff's deputies identified the body as actor cole Brings Plenty. The 27-year-old was best known for his role in 1923, a spinoff of the popular show Yellowstone.

Brings Plenty was reported missing on Easter Sunday from Lawrence. Police there were searching for him in relation to a domestic violence case from last weekend.

Now, a death investigation is underway after deputies cleared the scene near 200th and Homestead Lane Friday afternoon.

Mo Brings Plenty, another well-known actor from the Yellowstone series and Cole's uncle, posted a statement signed by his family on Instagram.

It thanked everyone for the prayers and help they received while searching for cole. The statement reads in part: "I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole's heart and loved him."

Cole Brings Plenty appeared in two episodes of 1923 and had recent small roles in two other westerns.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content