Cole Brings Plenty, 1923 actor, found dead

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kans. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An actor who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, was found dead in Kansas on Friday.

Police had been looking for 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty since Sunday in connection with a domestic violence case.

Johnson County Kansas Sheriff's deputies identified the body as actor cole Brings Plenty. The 27-year-old was best known for his role in 1923, a spinoff of the popular show Yellowstone.

Brings Plenty was reported missing on Easter Sunday from Lawrence. Police there were searching for him in relation to a domestic violence case from last weekend.

Now, a death investigation is underway after deputies cleared the scene near 200th and Homestead Lane Friday afternoon.

Mo Brings Plenty, another well-known actor from the Yellowstone series and Cole's uncle, posted a statement signed by his family on Instagram.

It thanked everyone for the prayers and help they received while searching for cole. The statement reads in part: "I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole's heart and loved him."

Cole Brings Plenty appeared in two episodes of 1923 and had recent small roles in two other westerns.