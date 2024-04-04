Tracking gusty winds through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another lower pressure system is approaching the Desert Southwest, which will lead to breezy to windy conditions through Friday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued and will go into effect for Imperial County at 4 p.m. TODAY through 2 a.m. on Friday.

A First Alert ACTION DAY is in effect for Imperial County through Friday for the strong gusty winds.

Stronger winds will impact Imperial County as gusts could peak up to 45 MPH starting this evening.

Yuma County won't have winds as strong, but gusts could easily peak up to 30 MPH starting tonight.

This weather system could also bring spotty light shower activity Friday afternoon.

Friday will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs dropping into the mid and upper 60s, and as this weather system exits for the weekend, it will allow our temperatures to warm back to the 70s through the first half of next week.

A big warming trend is expected next week, and I am tracking our first set of daytime highs in the 90s by next Wednesday.