Temperatures gradually warming through Thursday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:23 PM
Published 2:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, we welcome back warmer temperatures, calmer, conditions, and clearer skies, perfect for opening day for the Yuma County Fair.

Heading out for the first day of the fair this weekend, skies will remain clear with cooler temperatures, so make sure to bring a light sweater or jacket for later in the night.

Temperatures will quickly warm up to slightly above normal in the next couple of days.

Minor heat risk is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to
upper 80s.

Late this week through this weekend, another couple of weather systems are expected to drop back our temperatures, and bring gusty winds, and chances for precipitation.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

