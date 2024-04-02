Temperatures gradually warming through Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, we welcome back warmer temperatures, calmer, conditions, and clearer skies, perfect for opening day for the Yuma County Fair.

Heading out for the first day of the fair this weekend, skies will remain clear with cooler temperatures, so make sure to bring a light sweater or jacket for later in the night.

Temperatures will quickly warm up to slightly above normal in the next couple of days.

Minor heat risk is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to

upper 80s.

Late this week through this weekend, another couple of weather systems are expected to drop back our temperatures, and bring gusty winds, and chances for precipitation.