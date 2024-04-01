Skip to Content
Top Stories

No pranks for today’s forecast: It’s a chilly and wet start to April

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a wet and windy weekend for the Desert Southwest. We had gusts over 40 MPH plus measurable rain across both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

We can't forget about Yuma breaking a new DAILY rain record on Saturday of 0.22" which broke the previous daily record of 0.08" set back in 1922.

Take a look below at our rain totals from Saturday-Sunday.

A lower pressure system remains in place today, keeping our temperatures well below normal and leaving chances for more rain to redevelop through tonight.

Dry conditions and warming temperatures return Tuesday with temperatures warming to near and above normal for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weather system will impact the Desert Southwest late this week and into the weekend.

This weather system will bring additional rain chances, cooler temperatures, and breezy to windy conditions once again.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content