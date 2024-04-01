No pranks for today’s forecast: It’s a chilly and wet start to April

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a wet and windy weekend for the Desert Southwest. We had gusts over 40 MPH plus measurable rain across both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

We can't forget about Yuma breaking a new DAILY rain record on Saturday of 0.22" which broke the previous daily record of 0.08" set back in 1922.

Take a look below at our rain totals from Saturday-Sunday.

A lower pressure system remains in place today, keeping our temperatures well below normal and leaving chances for more rain to redevelop through tonight.

Dry conditions and warming temperatures return Tuesday with temperatures warming to near and above normal for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weather system will impact the Desert Southwest late this week and into the weekend.

This weather system will bring additional rain chances, cooler temperatures, and breezy to windy conditions once again.