CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman opened fire at a Chicago business early Sunday morning, killing a young woman and injuring four others.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year old girl was shot in the leg and is in critical condition. The other three victims are reported in good condition.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting. There have been no arrests.