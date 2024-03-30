Skip to Content
TSA reports 2.79 million passengers, 10th busiest day of all time

today at 9:46 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Spring break travel is in high gear as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that Friday was its 10th busiest day of all time.

TSA says it screened some 2.79 million passengers Friday. The rest of the weekend is projected to be busy too.

If you're flying, TSA recommends arriving at the airport early.

At the beginning of this month, TSA reported a nearly 6% increase in passengers over last year at the same time, and last year was a record year.

