Albuquerque police chase shoplifiting suspect on horseback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Like a scene out of a western, officers in Albuquerque chased down an accused shoplifter on horseback, and it was caught on video.

When the Mounted Patrol got word of a shoplifter trying to get away at a nearby pharmacy store, they went into action.

The officer's lapel video shows the officer on horseback, chasing down the suspect who runs into the street.

Fortunately, the cars stopped, and two other officers on horseback are able to help surround the suspect and make an arrest.

Police say the man now faces several charges after they say he stole $230 worth of merchandise.