Skip to Content
Top Stories

Albuquerque police chase shoplifiting suspect on horseback

By ,
today at 10:10 AM
Published 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Like a scene out of a western, officers in Albuquerque chased down an accused shoplifter on horseback, and it was caught on video.

When the Mounted Patrol got word of a shoplifter trying to get away at a nearby pharmacy store, they went into action.

The officer's lapel video shows the officer on horseback, chasing down the suspect who runs into the street.

Fortunately, the cars stopped, and two other officers on horseback are able to help surround the suspect and make an arrest.

Police say the man now faces several charges after they say he stole $230 worth of merchandise.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content