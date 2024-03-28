FIRST ALERT: Incoming storm expected to bring rain, wind, and cooler temps this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and slightly above-normal temperatures are expected

through at least Friday but with increasing winds each day through Saturday.

Stronger winds will rejoin starting this evening where gusts could peak at 25-40 MPH, with gustier winds and dust impacting Imperial County through Friday.

There are two separate Wind Advisories for Imperial County due to the strong winds.

The first one will go into effect from 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. TODAY, and then it will go back into effect Friday (TOMORROW) from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A strong low-pressure system will move through the area over the weekend and is expected to bring windy conditions followed by a strong cold front moving through Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Much of the Desert Southwest can expect light to moderate rainfall late Saturday and Sunday, with some isolated thunderstorms being possible, which could lead to even heavy rainfall.

That's why I am issuing a First Alert ACTION DAY for the weekend, as this active weather pattern is expected to bring flooding concerns to our area.

The first round of rain will move in on Saturday afternoon, right now, Saturday night into Sunday morning is looking to be the wettest.

Rain accumulation is also possible with amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Friday will be the start of cooler temperatures as this incoming system begins to approach the coast of California.

Saturday and Sunday will be when our First Alert ACTION DAYS will go into effect due to the wet weather for our Easter weekend.

Rain chances will linger into early next week, and then warmer and drier conditions will return throughout next week.