Warm & dry for now: A big storm moving in for Easter weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will settle over the Desert Southwest starting today with temperatures warming slightly above normal by Thursday.

Breezy to windy conditions will join in again Thursday night where the highest gusts will range 25-45 MPH.

Gustier winds and blowing dust will favor more in Imperial County Thursday night-Friday night.

Tracking an unseasonably strong weather system is then expected to bring rain, winds, and cooler tempeatures for Easter weekend.

Right now, less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, stay tuned here as I will bring more updates and details as this system approaches.

Rain is looking likely Saturday night through Sunday for the Desert Southwest.

Lingering rain chances across the Desert Southwest are likely even into Monday before warmer and drier conditions settle back in by the middle of next week.