It’s manatee appreciation day!

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - They're not as cute or fluffy as puppies, but manatees are beloved creatures, and Wednesday on Manatee Appreciation Day we raise awareness about these gentle sea giants.

Their special day falls on the last Wednesday of March.

Manatees are nicknamed sea cows, because they spend about eight hours a day grazing on seagrass.

They have no natural enemy, but they are a threatened species because of pollution, climate change and hunting.

Many also end up injured due to collisions with boats and ships in shallow water.

While manatees are friendly, in Florida, it is illegal to harass, disturb, or play with them.

Fun fact: Early explorers and sailors thought manatees were mermaids.