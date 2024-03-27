Skip to Content
Top Stories

It’s manatee appreciation day!

By
Published 8:35 AM

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - They're not as cute or fluffy as puppies, but manatees are beloved creatures, and Wednesday on Manatee Appreciation Day we raise awareness about these gentle sea giants.

Their special day falls on the last Wednesday of March.

Manatees are nicknamed sea cows, because they spend about eight hours a day grazing on seagrass.

They have no natural enemy, but they are a threatened species because of pollution, climate change and hunting.

Many also end up injured due to collisions with boats and ships in shallow water.

While manatees are friendly, in Florida, it is illegal to harass, disturb, or play with them.

Fun fact: Early explorers and sailors thought manatees were mermaids.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content