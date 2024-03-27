Skip to Content
Top Stories

Guns found in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes

By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:27 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Federal agents searching Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami found guns.

That's according to an NBC News report, which cited three sources familiar with the matter. However, it's not clear what type of guns were found or who owns them.

A source familiar with the matter said Combs is a subject of a federal criminal investigation.

An attorney for Combs said the agents' searches on monday were a "gross overuse of military-level force."

The attorney, Aaron Dyer said neither Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested. Dyer also said Combs is innocent and will fight to clear his name.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content