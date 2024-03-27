Guns found in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Federal agents searching Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami found guns.

That's according to an NBC News report, which cited three sources familiar with the matter. However, it's not clear what type of guns were found or who owns them.

A source familiar with the matter said Combs is a subject of a federal criminal investigation.

An attorney for Combs said the agents' searches on monday were a "gross overuse of military-level force."

The attorney, Aaron Dyer said neither Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested. Dyer also said Combs is innocent and will fight to clear his name.