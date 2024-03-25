Skip to Content
Top Stories

Still tracking winds for tonight

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 3:41 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds will be lighter than what we felt this weekend, however it will still remain breezy throughout the day.

Stronger winds will approach again tonight with gusts 25-40 MPH will be expected.

The next couple of days will be slightly cooler than normal with plenty of sunshine before a warming and drying conditions will settle into the area by the middle of the week.

Another weather disturbance will move in by the weekend bringing back cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and greater chances for rain.

Prepare for a wet and cool Easter Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content