Still tracking winds for tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds will be lighter than what we felt this weekend, however it will still remain breezy throughout the day.

Stronger winds will approach again tonight with gusts 25-40 MPH will be expected.

The next couple of days will be slightly cooler than normal with plenty of sunshine before a warming and drying conditions will settle into the area by the middle of the week.

Another weather disturbance will move in by the weekend bringing back cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and greater chances for rain.

Prepare for a wet and cool Easter Sunday.