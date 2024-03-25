Miami police arrest ATV rider for driving recklessly on I-95 Freeway

MIAMI, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A reckless driver is under arrest after an intense cross-county police chase Monday afternoon.

Around 11:30am, Miami-Dade police tried to stop the ATV driver but he took off. Authorities pursued the ATV by land and air with patrols from Miami-Dade to Broward County.

The driver, riding a white ATV while wearing a black ski mask eluded authorities through the streets of Miami. After about 30 minutes driving around Miami, he jumped on Interstate 95 (i-95) northbound to Broward County.

During the chase, the ATV crossed intersections without stopping and threaded between vehicles. At one point, the driver went in the wrong direction, Northbound along I-95 while the rest of the traffic traveled southbound.

He finally stopped and police put him in handcuffs before taking him away in a patrol vehicle.

At this time, authorities have not released the driver's identity.