Biden announces $6 million to slash emissions

(KYMA, KECY / CNN) - The Biden administration announced $6 billion in funding this morning to slash planet-warming pollution from heavy industries, including cement, steel, and aluminum.

The funding will go to more than 30 factories around the country who are taking steps to cut about 14 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

That equates to taking about 3.3 million cars off the road in a year.

The funding comes from a combination of the inflation reduction act and the bipartisan infrastructure law.