Lady Gaga spending more time performing in Sin City

Lady Gaga will be spending more time in Sin City this summer.

The singer-songwriter announced an extension of her "Jazz and Piano" residency at Las Vegas' park MGM Dolby Live.

Gaga made it official with an Instagram video featuring pictures of her in showgirl-like clothes with audio of classic songs including "Fly Me to the Moon."

During the show, Gaga plays standards and jazzy versions of her own songs.

It began in 2019 and she's performed it off and on since then.

The eight new dates are scheduled between June 19th and July 6th.