Skip to Content
Top Stories

Seasonable temperatures to start the spring season

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 5:35 PM
Published 2:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weakening low pressure will once again bring rain chances to parts of the Desert Southwest this afternoon before the system finally exits the region by Wednesday.

High pressure will then take over for the remainder of the week, which will result in clearer skies along with rising temperatures.

Daytime highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s throughout the week, which is above normal for this time of year.

An unsettled weather pattern will return this weekend, bringing back the clouds, cooler temperatures, and strong gusty winds.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content