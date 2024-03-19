Seasonable temperatures to start the spring season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weakening low pressure will once again bring rain chances to parts of the Desert Southwest this afternoon before the system finally exits the region by Wednesday.

High pressure will then take over for the remainder of the week, which will result in clearer skies along with rising temperatures.

Daytime highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s throughout the week, which is above normal for this time of year.

An unsettled weather pattern will return this weekend, bringing back the clouds, cooler temperatures, and strong gusty winds.