Cool and cloudy end to the winter season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system remains in place bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday for the region.

The Desert Southwest could have a few isolated and spotty showers pop up tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a seasonable start to the spring season with highs returning back to the 80s by Tuesday before temperatures will gradually increase over the next several days,

By the weekend, we increase in clouds as well as stronger winds with cooler temperatures.