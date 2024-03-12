Airbnb to ban indoor security cameras amid customers’ privacy concerns

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Airbnb is addressing customers' privacy concerns by banning all indoor security cameras in its rentals.

Cameras have never been allowed in guest bedrooms or bathrooms, but soon, they will also be prohibited in common areas like hallways and living rooms, and they will not be permitted near outdoor showers and saunas.

Hosts will be allowed to keep doorbell cameras and noise-level meters for security, and to prevent unauthorized parties.

The new Airbnb rules take effect at the end of April.