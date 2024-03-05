Skip to Content
The next weather system moves in Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Extra clouds will be entering our skies this evening, but dry and quiet conditions continue for now.

Another lower pressure system will move in by the middle of the week, giving a chance for our region.

Rain isn't looking likely for our area just more clouds, stronger winds, and slightly cooler.

Breezier conditions will join back Wednesday through Thursday where gusts 20-30 MPH will be expected across the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will be seasonable for the next couple of days with a quick cool down by Thursday.

Warming and drying conditions are in store for this weekend with well above-normal temperatures early next week with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

