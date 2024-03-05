Pet Talk: Meet Darla

An adorable pup who loves toys and playgroups

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Darla!

Darla is a one-year-old female pit bull terrier mix who weighs 40 pounds.

Darla is quite a sweetie, she is very social with people and the perfect size.

Darla would fit into many situations such as camping, travel and family life.

She also does very well with all dogs and playgroups she has been put in.

Darla also loves toys, especially plushies.

Come visit Darla and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Darla or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.