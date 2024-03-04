Yuma couple finds missing cat

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KYMA, KECY)- Marie Sanchez and Angel Garcia were driving their cargo truck through St. Cloud, Minnesota, when their cat, Tom, escaped.

“Oh my God, the minute that we left and we hit the highway, I mean, I was devastated, my heart was broken for 40 days,” said Sanchez.

The couple immediately posted on multiple social media outlets for people to keep an eye out for Tom.

Luckily for the couple, weeks later, Tom was found about nine miles away at an auto body shop.

A couple from the shop was able to take care of and return Tom home to his owners.

Marie wanted to express some gratitude for everyone who helped.

“Thanking the St. Cloud community like Minnesota they’re amazing people like all the compassion the love the care that they gave Tom like they… this boy is spoiled,” said Sanchez.

Marie and Angel also have a special message to the people of Yuma about hope and persistence.

Along with some friendly advice on how to better track your pets.

“Yeah no don’t… don’t give up hope… because if it happened for us it can happen for anybody I think it’s really really important to spread the word that for people to microchip their pets," shared both Sanchez and Garcia.

Despite losing a few pounds, Tom seems to be mostly in good health, and the couple also said they will definitely go back to visit those who helped them in Minnesota.