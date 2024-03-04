Calmer winds and cool start to the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a windy weekend for the Desert Southwest, today some areas are still remaining breezy.

Thankfully, winds won't be as strong as we felt this weekend but gusts up to 10-20 MPH will be possible at times this evening.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the middle of the week returning back near the seasonal averages.

However, a fast-moving weather disturbance will move in on Wednesday will briefly result in quick cooling, breezier conditions, and slight chances for rain.

Temperatures will quickly warm through the weekend with daytime highs making their way back to the low 80s with even warmer days early next week.