It’s the final day of February! Tracking gustier winds for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Leap Day! It will be a warm afternoon and cool evening to close out the month of Febraury.

Warm and mostly sunny conditions will continue for the rest of the work week with highs remaining in the 80s through Friday.

A lower pressure system in the Pacific Northwest will bring in gustier winds and slightly cooler temperatures to our area this weekend.

Breezier conditions will develop during the daytime Friday through Sunday, with the highest wind

speeds anticipated on Saturday.

Highest gusts of 25 to even 40 MPH is expected, with patchy blowing dust being possible.

Stronger winds will favor toward the west, where a Wind Advisory is issued and will go into effect at 12 pm (PST) through 11 PM (PST) Saturday for portions of Imperial County.

Dry conditions and a slight cooldown will occur over the weekend, before a gradual warming trend kicks by the middle of next week.