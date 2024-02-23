More clouds and warmer for the final weekend of February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A warming trend will continue into the weekend as high pressure strengthens, which will keep our temperatures well above-normal Saturday and Sunday.

However, a lower pressure system in the Pacific will eventually bring weather changes to the Desert Southwest early next week.

Dry conditions will continue, but clouds will also increase this weekend before a weather system moves through the region late Monday into Tuesday.

Daytime highs will stay in the 80s all weekend long with low 80s by Sunday, and sky conditions will remain cloudy.

Next system will bring back rain chances to the region, but our main impacts for our area will cooler temperatures and stronger winds early next week.