More clouds and warmer for the final weekend of February

today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A warming trend will continue into the weekend as high pressure strengthens, which will keep our temperatures well above-normal Saturday and Sunday.

However, a lower pressure system in the Pacific will eventually bring weather changes to the Desert Southwest early next week.

Dry conditions will continue, but clouds will also increase this weekend before a weather system moves through the region late Monday into Tuesday.

Daytime highs will stay in the 80s all weekend long with low 80s by Sunday, and sky conditions will remain cloudy.

Next system will bring back rain chances to the region, but our main impacts for our area will cooler temperatures and stronger winds early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

