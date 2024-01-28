Culinary Union reach tentative agreement with Circus Circus Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Culinary Union reached a tentative agreement on Friday with Circus Circus Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

The deal comes after the union held an informational picket outside Circa, Golden Nugget, and Fremont.

Culinary Union leaders initially set a strike deadline for 5:00am Friday, February 2, if an agreement was not reached.

The new five-year deal is expected to impact nearly 700 workers. The union confirmed the tentative agreement with a video celebrating their victory in a post to social media on Friday.

Negotiations remain with 15 Las Vegas Strip and downtown casino properties for nearly 4,000 workers.