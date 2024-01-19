Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain showers this weekend and early next week

today at 4:45 PM
Published 3:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment for residents within the Imperial Valley and El Centro areas TODAY.

A slow moving area of low pressure is making it's way to the Desert Southwest this weekend, and more widespread rain on Monday.

Showers will begin to move in Saturday night and through the weekend, showers will be pretty light.

The most active and imapctful day will be Monday.

Rainfall totals between the weekend and early next week will be fairly light where amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

By Wednesday, the storm system clears out where highs will return back into the 70s.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

