Gradual warming trend for our week ahead

today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting off the week with seasonable temperatures, light winds, and mostly clear skies to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It will become chillier throughout the night as lows will eventually drop into the low and mid 40s.

Dry conditions will persist for the next several days across the Desert Southwest, with clear to mostly clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure will move-in from the west, which will lead to warming temperatures throughout the week.

First half of the week, temperatures will trend near normal before peaking later in the week, where highs will reach the mid 70s by Thursday.

A weather system is likely to move into the region from the west this weekend, slightly cooling down our temperatures with greater chances for rain potential.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

