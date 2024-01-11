Skip to Content
Lighter winds and chilly temps for Friday

January 11, 2024
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - What a windy day!

Check out our highest gusts recorded today for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

A quick moving storm system exits the region this evening, leaving behind colder air for our area, which will lead to freezing temperatures again tomorrow morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued and will go into effect at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. (MST) for portions of La Paz County, it does include Quartzite where lows will drop into the low 20s tomorrow morning.

The rest of the Desert Southwest will still be pretty cold where overnight temperatures will be in the low and upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend and rise back to near normal levels early next week.

A gradual warming trend is likely later next week, reaching our temperatures above normal, with highs eventually rising to the mid-70s by Thursday.

Melissa Zaremba

